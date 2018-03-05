NRA: To every Hollywood phony ‘Time’s Up’-inspired ad targeting celebs amid Oscars

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch promoted her new television show with a controversial message on Twitter on Sunday. In a video, Loesch calls out "every lying member of the media," "every Hollywood phony," and "the role-model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents." She tells them, "Your time is running out." More…