15 Shirley Temple facts you should know in honor of the late child star

Hollywood became dimmer on Feb. 10, 2014 when Shirley Temple, the dimpled, curly-haired child star who brought joy to Americans during the Depression died at age 85. As a tot, Temple was the country’s top box office draw from 1935 until 1938, and beat out Clark Gable, Bing Crosby and Joan Crawford — just to name a few. More…