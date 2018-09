A call to boycott In-N-Out meets its own resistance

The head of the California Democratic Party called for a boycott of the famed In-N-Out burger chain after a public filing revealed that the company had recently donated $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party. This is despite the restaurant chain gave at least $80,000 this election cycle to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a committee focused on electing business-friendly Democrats to the state Legislature. More…