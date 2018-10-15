Monday October 15, 2018
ABC fears The Conners will flop without Roseanne Barr

Top ABC brass may have acted too swiftly by pulling the plug on Roseanne – and they now fear the show’s replacement spin-off will flop without its star. ‘We didn’t think it through properly. What Roseanne did was wrong but we shouldn’t have rushed to fire her.’  More…

