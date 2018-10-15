ABC fears The Conners will flop without Roseanne Barr
Top ABC brass may have acted too swiftly by pulling the plug on Roseanne – and they now fear the show’s replacement spin-off will flop without its star. ‘We didn’t think it through properly. What Roseanne did was wrong but we shouldn’t have rushed to fire her.’ More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at October 15, 2018
Filed in category: Business, Celebrities, Entertainment, News, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Business, Celebrities, Entertainment, News, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,