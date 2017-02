ABC health reporter Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s recently divorced ex-husband jumps from bridge

The divorced ex-husband of ABC News’ Chief Women’s Health Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton tragically took his own life on Saturday in New Jersey. Dr. Robert C. Ashton Jr., 52, a noted thoracic surgeon, tragically jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge. Jennifer took to social media and wrote their hearts were ‘broken’ over his death. More…