ABC News to Face South Dakota Jury Over ‘Pink Slime’ Story

A judge in South Dakota has cleared the way to trial of a lawsuit claiming ABC News “pink slime” coverage caused $1.9 billion of damage to the business of Beef Products Inc., which makes the meat product tagged with the term. “This was fake news,” Beef Products lawyer J. Erik Connolly told Judge Gering during arguments in January. “It’s perfectly safe. It’s perfectly nutritious. It was properly approved by the USDA. More…