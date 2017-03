Accountants fired from Oscars after Best Picture screwup

The two accountants who screwed up the Oscars have been tossed to the wolves, according to a report. “Film academy president says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again,” AP is reporting. Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers are the two pencil pushers who are taking the blame. More…