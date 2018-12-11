Tuesday December 11, 2018
Actor James Woods alerts Florida police to suicidal Marine veteran

Actor James Woods helped alert police in Florida and used Twitter to reach out to a Marine veteran who had posted a worrisome tweet saying he was going to kill himself. The 71-year-old actor contacted police in Orlando and Maitland on Monday night after spotting the troubling tweet from one of his Twitter followers.  More…

