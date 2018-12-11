Actor James Woods alerts Florida police to suicidal Marine veteran
Actor James Woods helped alert police in Florida and used Twitter to reach out to a Marine veteran who had posted a worrisome tweet saying he was going to kill himself. The 71-year-old actor contacted police in Orlando and Maitland on Monday night after spotting the troubling tweet from one of his Twitter followers. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at December 11, 2018
Filed in category: Celebrities, Cool, Hero, News, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Celebrities, Cool, Hero, News, Politics, Social, Tabloid,