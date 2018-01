Adult diapers and cold weather didn’t stop these people from welcoming 2018

When the ball dropped at midnight, the mercury had plummeted to an icy 9 degrees — with a minus-4 wind chill — but that didn’t seem to bother the hundreds of thousands who packed into the Crossroads of the World. “I’ll definitely need to shower after peeing my pants all day,” said Ayame Yamakawa. She had already wet herself once by 2:41 p.m. after lining up at 10 a.m. More…