Friday August 4, 2017
Air Canada near-miss at San Francico might have triggered ‘greatest aviation disaster in history’

In what one aviation expert called a near-miss of what could have been the largest aviation disaster ever, an Air Canada pilot on Friday narrowly avoided a tragic mistake: landing on the San Francisco International Airport taxiway instead of the runway. Sitting on Taxiway C shortly before midnight were four airplanes full of passengers and fuel awaiting permission to take off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  More…

Posted by at August 4, 2017
Filed in category: Aviation, News, Scary, Strange, Tabloid, Travel,
