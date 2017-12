Alarmists Still Predicting The Apocalypse

For at least three decades scientists and environmental activists have been warning that the world is on the verge of a global warming “apocalypse” that will bring widespread famine and misery to much of the world. The only solution, they say, is to rid the world of fossil fuels — coal, natural gas and oil. Of course, human civilization has not collapsed, despite decades of predictions that we only have years left to avert disaster. More…