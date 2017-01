Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks shot himself in head

Butch Trucks, the gifted drummer who co-founded classic rock’s Allman Brothers Band, died after he shot himself in front of his wife of 25 years. The 69-year-old rocker’s entourage and police in West Palm Beach tried to keep the cause of his death hidden from the public. Trucks was hounded by the IRS, and last year, they filed two liens against his condo to force Trucks to pay additional taxes for a total of $540,000. More…