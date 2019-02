Amazon officials reconsidering HQ2 in NYC due to opposition

Online retail giant Amazon is reconsidering its plans to open a headquarters in Queens due to opposition from local lawmakers. “The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming.” The company had said it would bring 25,000 new jobs and generate some $27 billion in tax revenue to New York. More…