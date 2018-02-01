‘American people turning against Trump-hating celebrities’
Within minutes of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech, CBS News reported that 75% of Americans approved of the speech. Contrast this reaction with the instant and so tediously predictable blind rage spewed by the world’s liberal celebrities on social media before, during and after the address. More…
