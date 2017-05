America’s Oldest Veteran Richard Overton Celebrates 110th Birthday

A man believed to be America's oldest veteran is celebrating his 110th birthday. Richard Overton, of Austin, Texas, fought in the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion in World War II. His tips for longevity are far from traditional: He chain-smokes cigars, insists on a splash of whiskey in his morning coffee, and enjoys a steady diet of fried catfish and butter pecan ice cream, he told TODAY two years ago.