Another Oscar Screw-Up: ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Showed Still-Living Producer Jan Chapman

If you thought the “Moonlight”/”La La Land” envelope fiasco was the Oscars’ only glaring mistake, think again. The “In Memoriam” segment of Sunday’s show included a tribute to costume designer and four-time nominee Janet Patterson — but ran a photo of the very-much-still-alive Australian producer Jan Chapman by mistake. More…