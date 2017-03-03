Friday March 3, 2017
Arnold quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ blames ratings on Trump

He won’t be back. Probably before getting fired, Arnold Schwarzenegger quit “The Celebrity Apprentice” today after horrible ratings — and took a shot at Donald Trump on the way out. “I loved working with NBC and [producer] Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew — was straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have (Trump’s) baggage,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement.  More…

