‘Assman’ displays name on truck’s tailgate after license plate request denied

A Canadian man whose real last name “Assman,” was deemed an “unacceptable” for a personalized license plate has emblazoned the back of his truck with a giant decal of the plate he was denied. Dave Assman (pronounced “Oss-man), who lives in the province of Saskatchewan, said the denial upset him, but “I’m not one of those guys to take offense to it.”  More…

