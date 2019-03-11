‘Assman’ displays name on truck’s tailgate after license plate request denied
A Canadian man whose real last name “Assman,” was deemed an “unacceptable” for a personalized license plate has emblazoned the back of his truck with a giant decal of the plate he was denied. Dave Assman (pronounced “Oss-man), who lives in the province of Saskatchewan, said the denial upset him, but “I’m not one of those guys to take offense to it.” More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at March 11, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
