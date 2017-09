Best Buy apologizes for selling packs of water for $42

Best Buy has apologized after a photo went viral showing one of its Houston stores selling packs of water for a whopping $42 in the flood ravaged city. The electronics store faced immediate backlash on social media after a reporter posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing cases of water being sold off for $42.96 and $29.98 in Cypress. A Best Buy spokesman issued a statement calling it a ‘big mistake’. More…