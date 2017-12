Beyonce presents Kaepernick the Kneeler with Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night, and Kaepernick promised that “with or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people.” Beyonce was brought out as a surprise presenter by comedian Trevor Noah. She said she was “proud and humbled” to present the award. More…