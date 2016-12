Biggest dog in the world is 7ft 6in Great Dane who loves chicken and peanut butter

Take one look at Freddy the Great Dane and your reaction would have to be bow wow… wow! That’s because he’s the World’s Biggest Dog – who stands at 7ft 6in on his hind legs. Among four-year-old Freddy’s favorite treats is whole roast chicken or peanut butter on toast. More…