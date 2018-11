Billboard: Street Artist Gives Maxine Waters Starring Role In ‘Halloween’

Street artist Sabo strikes the Left again, this time targeting everyone’s favorite auntie: Maxine Waters, whom he’s graciously given a starring role in one of the longest running franchises, "Halloween." Sabo explained that the “uncivil” reference was a response to Waters’ infamous call for Democrat activists to ramp up their personal harassment of members of the Trump administration. More…