Blake Lively claims she’s part Cherokee – Doesn’t mention if she’s related to Elizabeth Warren
Blake Lively claims that she is part Cherokee — and social media isn’t buying it. The actress is under attack after she briefly addressed her mixed heritage claims in a L’Oreal Paris ad for various skin tones, noting that she is English, German, Irish and Cherokee. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at February 18, 2017
Filed in category: Amusing, Celebrities, Internet, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
