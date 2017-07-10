Monday July 10, 2017
Home » Business, Internet, Outrageous, Social, Tabloid » Boutique fat-shames woman after bad review

Boutique fat-shames woman after bad review

A woman who gave a clothing store in Florida a bad review on Facebook says the boutique publicly fat-shamed her and sent her harassing text messages in retaliation. Amanda Gifford claims her nightmare experience with Kelly Brett Boutique began when the Tallahassee store refused to exchange or refund a dress that was too small. From there, Gifford said that the situation “spiraled way out of control.”  More…

Posted by at July 10, 2017
Filed in category: Business, Internet, Outrageous, Social, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives