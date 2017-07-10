Boutique fat-shames woman after bad review

A woman who gave a clothing store in Florida a bad review on Facebook says the boutique publicly fat-shamed her and sent her harassing text messages in retaliation. Amanda Gifford claims her nightmare experience with Kelly Brett Boutique began when the Tallahassee store refused to exchange or refund a dress that was too small. From there, Gifford said that the situation “spiraled way out of control.” More…