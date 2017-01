California’s bullet train is hurtling toward a multibillion-dollar overrun, a confidential federal report warns

California’s bullet train could cost taxpayers 50% more than estimated — as much as $3.6 billion more. And that’s just for the first 118 miles through the Central Valley, which was supposed to be the easiest part of the route between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The environmental reviews have grown ever more costly, with cost overruns now estimated at more than 170%. More…