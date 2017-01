Chicago hit with worst violence in nearly 20 years

Chicago shootings and homicides in 2016 have soared. Not since the drug-fueled bloodshed of the mid-1990s had the city witnessed such a toll. Grim milestones added up: The deadliest month in 23 years. The deadliest day in 13 years. 4,300 people shot. Through Dec. 26, 754 people were killed in Chicago compared with 480 during the same period last year, an increase of 57 percent. More…