Chicago is most corrupt big city, Illinois third most corrupt state in country, study finds

Chicago may be known as the "Second City," but it remains Number 1 in the ranking of most corrupt big cities in the nation, according to a new report. The report, titled "Corruption in Chicago and Illinois," released Monday from the University of Illinois at Chicago notes that while there’s been a decline in recent years of federal convictions for public corruption, the Windy City still leads other localities. More…