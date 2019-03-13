Chicago is most corrupt big city, Illinois third most corrupt state in country, study finds

Wednesday March 13, 2019
Chicago may be known as the "Second City," but it remains Number 1 in the ranking of most corrupt big cities in the nation, according to a new report. The report, titled "Corruption in Chicago and Illinois," released Monday from the University of Illinois at Chicago notes that while there’s been a decline in recent years of federal convictions for public corruption, the Windy City still leads other localities.  More…

