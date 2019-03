Chicago seeks $130,000 from Jussie Smollett as actor’s legal team demands apology from mayor, police chief

The city of Chicago delivered a letter to Jussie Smollett’s legal team seeking $130,000 from the actor, a spokesperson for the city law department revealed to Fox News on Thursday, as Smollett’s lawyers demanded an apology from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for "for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud." More…