Chilling final picture posted by murdered mom Shanann Watts shows doll wrapped in funeral shroud

This is the chilling final photo posted by a woman whose husband is accused of brutally murdering her and their two young daughters. Shanann Watts, 34, posted the photo of the shrouded doll on August 9, days before police say she and her daughters Celeste, three, and Bella, four, were killed in their Frederick, Colorado home. More…