Chris Evans says he ‘might have to cut ties’ with Tom Brady: ‘I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter’

“Captain America” star Chris Evans talked politics in a recent interview and said he “really” hopes the quarterback of his favorite team, Tom Brady, is not a supporter of President Trump. Evans, 37, conducted a tell-all interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published Wednesday. The discussion turned to politics when the issue of the actor’s vocal political views on social media came up.  More…

