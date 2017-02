Christie Brinkley, 63, Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with Her Two Daughters

It’s been 38 years since Christie Brinkley covered her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1979, but she just proved she’s still got it in 2017. The 63-year-old supermodel appears in this year’s edition of the annual mag, showing off her impressive physique alongside daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18 (see amazing photos). More…