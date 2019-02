Church video captures woman toppling 15-foot crucifix on altar

A woman has been arrested by Northern California cops, who say she knocked over a 15-foot crucifix in an act of vandalism caught on video. Watsonville Police said surveillance footage shows 23-year-old Jackeline Chavira walking into St. Patrick's Church Wednesday, heading to the altar and pushing over the crucifix after checking to see that no was watching.