Clint Eastwood: Political correctness would stop Dirty Harry being made today

Clint Eastwood thinks that his classic cop thriller ‘Dirty Harry’ couldn’t be made today, thanks to political correctness. “A lot of people thought it was politically incorrect. “That was at the beginning of the era that we’re in now, where everybody thinks everyone’s politically correct. We’re killing ourselves by doing that. “We’ve lost our sense of humour.” More…