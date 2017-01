CNN desperate for ratings: Don Lemon downs shots, gets ear pierced in bizarre broadcast

New Year’s viewers got an earful from CNN anchor Don Lemon, who started to rail about a dreadful 2016 after downing tequila shots and getting his ear pierced. And then the network cut off his mic. Reporting live from a New Orleans bar, the tipsy 50-year-old ushered in the new year alongside Brooke Baldwin by lambasting the old. More…