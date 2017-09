CNN host Anthony Bourdain says he would poison Trump if he had to cook for him

Anthony Bourdain, host of “Parts Unknown” on liberal CNN, said last week that he would poison Donald Trump if the celebrity chef was asked to cater a peace summit between the President and Kim Jong Un. “Hemlock,” Bourdain said when asked by what he would serve Trump and the North Korean dictator. Hemlock is a poisonous plant that has been used as a method of execution. More…