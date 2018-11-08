Thursday November 8, 2018
Home » Moron, News, Obvious, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid » CNN’s Jim Acosta is banned from the White House

CNN’s Jim Acosta is banned from the White House

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been denied access to the White House after getting into a heated shouting match with President Donald Trump and pulling a mic away from a female aide at a press conference. A Secret Service agent denied Acosta entry to the White House grounds on Wednesday evening, and revoked his ‘hard pass’, the long-term press pass issued to the White House press corps.  More…

Posted by at November 8, 2018
Filed in category: Moron, News, Obvious, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives