CNN’s Jim Acosta is banned from the White House
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been denied access to the White House after getting into a heated shouting match with President Donald Trump and pulling a mic away from a female aide at a press conference. A Secret Service agent denied Acosta entry to the White House grounds on Wednesday evening, and revoked his ‘hard pass’, the long-term press pass issued to the White House press corps. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at November 8, 2018
