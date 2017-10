Colin Kaepernick Mocked By Univ. Of Nevada Reno Cop at Halloween Party

The Chief of the University of Nevada, Reno Police Dept. — where Colin Kaepernick went to school — is apologizing for an officer who mocked the QB at a Halloween party. The officer in hot water is Antonio Gutierrez — who wore a Kaepernick jersey with a "Will stand for food" sign … while sporting an afro wig and a fake nose in an effort to make fun of the QB. More…