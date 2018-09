Colin Kaepernick Named Face of Nike’s 30th Anniversary of ‘Just Do It’ Campaign

Nike selected former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its "Just Do It" campaign, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Darren Rovell of ESPN reported the choice of Kaepernick, who started the movement to kneel during the United States national anthem to protest racial injustice in August 2016. More…