Sunday June 24, 2018
Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

The World Health Organization says some obsessive video gamers may really have an addiction. In its latest revision to a disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a mental health condition.  More…

