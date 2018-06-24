Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem
The World Health Organization says some obsessive video gamers may really have an addiction. In its latest revision to a disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a mental health condition. More…
