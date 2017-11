Confessions of a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line operator

It’s Thanksgiving morning and you haven’t defrosted the turkey. Who ya gonna call? Probably Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line, where 50 professionally trained operators are there to help. “We’ve heard it all,” says Nicole Johnson, the hotline’s co-director. “People ask if they can thaw their turkey with an electric blanket, a Jacuzzi and even in the dishwasher on the rinse cycle. More…