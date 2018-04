Congressman Darren Soto’s wife arrested at Walt Disney World

The wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto was arrested at Disney Springs on Sunday on a charge of disorderly intoxication. Amanda Soto, 33, appeared intoxicated, and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Heller helped her call an Uber vehicle to take her home but Soto began yelling profanities at Heller and the driver. Soto was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, where “she began banging [her] head against the window. More…