Cops ID suspect who swiped gold flakes from armored truck

Police have identified the man they say hit the jackpot after snatching a bucket of gold flakes from the back of an armored truck in Midtown Manhattan this past September. Julio Nivelo, 53, allegedly grabbed the pot o’ gold, worth an estimated $1.6 million, while the truck was parked on West 48th Street on Sept. 29, cops said. More…