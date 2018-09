Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens opens up after grocery store shaming

“The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens is proud to be working at Trader Joe’s despite some news reports shaming him for working at a grocery store. Owens had been working at the cult favorite grocery store chain for 15 months before the reports came out over the weekend. While he remains passionate about acting and still pursues roles, he had to turn to Trader Joe’s in order to better support his family. More…