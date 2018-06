Couple plunges to death while taking selfie on vacation in Portugal

A couple trying to take a selfie at a popular tourist spot in Portugal plunged nearly 100 feet to their deaths, authorities said. Australian Michael Kearns, 33, and his British girlfriend Louise Benson, 37, were standing on a wall overlooking the picturesque Praia dos Pescadores beach in Ericeira early Tuesday, when their phone slipped. More…