Couple renting Chelsea pad hasn’t paid rent since 2010

One couple found a way to make Manhattan affordable: not paying rent on their Chelsea loft for six years. Digital-content producers Zachary Bennett and Karen Nourse quit paying the $4,754.02 monthly rent on their West 26th Street place back in 2010, according to a lawsuit. They owe $410,000 in rent and electric charges, their landlord claims. More…