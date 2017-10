Crying Kimmel may not be the morel authority he would have you believe

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel has gotten a lot of attention lately for weighing in on health care and pushing gun control. Here’s a clip of Kimmel playing a game with women on the street where they had to guess what’s in his pants using their hands. He suggested one woman “use two hands” then said “maybe it’d be easier if you put your mouth on it.” NSFW More…