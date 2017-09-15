Customers Angry After National Anthem Silenced At Buffalo Wild Wings
The National Anthem is the focus of controversy again, this time at a bar in Riverside County. Customers at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Eastvale say an employee refused to let them hear the anthem before an NFL game Monday night – which happened to be the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. More…
