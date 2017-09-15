Friday September 15, 2017
Home » Business, News, Outrageous, Politics, Scandal, Social, Sports, Tabloid » Customers Angry After National Anthem Silenced At Buffalo Wild Wings

Customers Angry After National Anthem Silenced At Buffalo Wild Wings

The National Anthem is the focus of controversy again, this time at a bar in Riverside County. Customers at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Eastvale say an employee refused to let them hear the anthem before an NFL game Monday night – which happened to be the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.  More…

Posted by at September 14, 2017
Filed in category: Business, News, Outrageous, Politics, Scandal, Social, Sports, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives