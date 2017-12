David Cassidy accused of groping by ex-model – in 1985

A former model claims late “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy was a “first class creep” who groped her and tried to put his hand up her skirt when she was 19, according to a report. Samantha Fox claims Cassidy, who died earlier this month from liver failure, followed her into a public bathroom and got handsy in May 1985. More…