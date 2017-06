David Spade Robbed, Burglars Steal His Safe

David Spade got hit hard by burglars, who busted into his Beverly Hills home and walked out with his safe. Sources close to Spade tell us the heist went down over the weekend. The suspects got into his pad, and the only thing they took was the safe, but unfortunately it was filled with $80,000 in cash and jewelry, including a wedding band that belonged to David’s mom. More…