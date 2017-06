Debra Messing is allergic to everything

“Will & Grace” diva Debra Messing issued a long list of banned items she is allergic to. Messing says she’s allergic to ALL WHITE FISH, chicken, mushrooms, gluten, dairy, butter and does not eat game, beans, yogurt, broccoli, or cauliflower. “Debra is also allergic to wool, cats, cashmere, down feathers, and all flowers – except orchids.” More…